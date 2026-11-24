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DHAKA – Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Nov 23 asked a Dhaka court to bar the administrator of mobile financial services provider Nagad, Md Motasem Billah, from travelling abroad over allegations of embezzlement and corruption.

ACC made the request in a letter sent to the Senior Special Judge and Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Dhaka. The letter was signed by ACC Assistant Director Mohammad Shahjahan Miraj.

According to the letter, the ACC is investigating allegations that funds of Nagad Limited were embezzled through various irregularities and corrupt practices.

The commission has sought a court order preventing Motasem from leaving the country until the investigation is completed, said Aktarul Islam, deputy director and public relations officer of the ACC.

The letter said Motasem was allegedly attempting to leave the country, warning that his departure could delay or disrupt the investigation.

ACC also requested the court to direct the additional police commissioner of the Special Branch of Bangladesh Police to take the necessary steps to enforce the travel ban. THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK