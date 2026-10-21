Bangladesh yet to receive Saudi response on execution of two nationals
- Bangladesh says Saudi Arabia has not replied to its questions about the Oct 14 execution of two nationals, carried out without warning Dhaka.
- Dhaka has asked for court verdicts, offence details, and an explanation for why its diplomatic mission was not informed, said state minister Shama Obaed Islam.
- The case matters because Saudi Arabia hosts about 3.5 million Bangladeshi workers, so migrant welfare and future talks with Riyadh are key.
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DHAKA – Saudi Arabia has not yet responded to Dhaka’s queries about the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals, which was carried out without notifying Bangladeshi authorities, foreign ministry spokesperson Shahidul Karim said on Oct 21.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said earlier this week that Dhaka has sought clarification on the circumstances of the executions, which were carried out on Oct 14.
The government has asked for copies of the court verdicts, details about the offences and an explanation of why Bangladesh’s diplomatic mission was not informed, she added.
Saudi Arabia is Bangladesh’s largest overseas labour market and home to an estimated 3.5 million Bangladeshi workers who send home major remittances, making migrant welfare a key bilateral issue.
The Saudi embassy in Dhaka did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said a man and a woman were executed after being convicted for committing indecent acts inside a mosque in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi media reported.
Islam said the government would decide on next steps after receiving the case details and documents and discussing the matter with Saudi authorities. REUTERS