Bangladesh ships 1,600 Rohingya to controversial island

CHITTAGONG • Bangladesh transported more than 1,600 Rohingya refugees to a low-lying island yesterday, in the first phase of a controversial planned relocation of 100,000 people.

Almost a million Rohingya - most of whom fled a military offensive in neighbouring Myanmar in 2017 - live in squalid camps in south-eastern Bangladesh. Any return to Myanmar appears unlikely for now.

Dhaka wants to move 100,000 of the refugees to Bhashan Char, a silt island that critics say is prone to flooding and in the path of cyclones that frequently wreak havoc in the region.

Rights groups have alleged that many of those sent in the first wave yesterday were coerced into going.

This was borne out by some family members that AFP spoke to at the congested camps in the Cox's Bazar district on Thursday.

"They beat my son mercilessly and even smashed his teeth so that he agreed to go to the island," said Ms Sufia Khatun, 60, who came to see off her son and other relatives.

But Bangladesh's Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen called the claims "a damn lie", and said the facilities on the island were "much better" than in the camps.

Bangladesh has spent some US$400 million (S$533 million) from its own coffers building shelters and a 3m flood embankment around the facilities.

Those taken there will be allocated rooms and given household equipment to cook on their own, allowing them to start a new life, officials say.

But it is unclear what healthcare or educational facilities there will be on the island.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees called on Bangladesh to uphold its commitment that relocation of Rohingya to the island will be voluntary, spokesman Babar Baloch told a UN briefing in Geneva yesterday.

