Bangladesh PM mulls area-based power cuts to save fuel

Many countries have been facing a scarcity of power amid the recent economic turmoil across the globe. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
11 min ago

DHAKA (Xinhua) - Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday (July 5) that she was considering introducing area-based load shedding for a specific time to save fuel for power generation.

The country witnessed 8-10 hours of power cuts in the past, and the government increased the electricity generation to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to every household since taking office in 2009, the prime minister was quoted as saying by the United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

Ms Hasina said there will not be any indiscriminate load shedding, and the power cut will be announced earlier for a specific area and for a specific time.

She said the prices of fuel oil have soared, and many countries have been facing a scarcity of power amid the recent economic turmoil across the globe due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The prices of electricity-producing like diesel, fuel oil and liquefied natural gas have increased sharply, as transportation has been hampered due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, she said.

Ms Hasina reiterated her call to maintain austerity and increase savings for any crisis in the future.

