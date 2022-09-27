Bangladesh pilgrim boat tragedy death toll hits 61

BODA, Bangladesh - Rescuers and navy divers recovered 10 bodies on Tuesday after a boat overloaded with religious pilgrims capsized in Bangladesh, police said, taking the death toll to 61 as anxious relatives waited for news of several people who were still missing.

The incident on Sunday near the northern town of Boda was the deadliest in years in the South Asian country, which is crisscrossed by rivers where overcrowding on aged vessels is common.

Seventeen of those killed were children, authorities said, with video footage suggesting some were as young as around four years old.

The small vessel on its way to a popular temple flipped over in a river as onlookers screamed from the shore, in horrific scenes captured on cellphones.

Boda police chief Sujay Kumar Roy said rescue workers including firefighters, navy divers and villagers were searching for kilometres downstream on the Karotoa River, where the tragedy occurred.

The boat was carrying around 90 people, of whom around 50 were pilgrims on their way to the centuries-old Hindu temple for a major festival, according to police.

"We resumed the search this morning and rescuers found a few more bodies downstream and also under the water... Still a few more people are missing," police chief Roy told AFP.

Police inspector Abdur Razzaque said at least 30 of the dead were women.

"A committee has been formed to probe the incident," he said.

Overcrowded boat

Dozens of relatives of the missing people were still crowding the river bank on Tuesday, although most had left after authorities handed over their family members' bodies.

"Three women of my family were missing since the boat capsized," said one distraught relative, Mr Bikash Chandra, late on Monday.

"We found one in the morning around 10am, who was rescued earlier. But I couldn't find the other two yet."