Bangladesh opposition launches protest march over energy crisis

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Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami party leader Shafiqur Rahman addressing an opposition alliance gathering in Dhaka on Sept 5.

DHAKA – Thousands of opposition supporters launched a long march across Bangladesh on Sept 5 , piling pressure on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s government over acute shortages of cooking gas, electricity, and fertiliser.

The action marks the first major street mobilisation against the government, which came to power in the South Asian country of 170 million people six months ago.

Waving banners and chanting slogans, crowds gathered at a public square in Dhaka before setting off on the first leg of a march to the port city of Chittagong, with rallies planned along the route.

“This movement is aimed at ensuring cooking gas and lighting up every household with electricity,” opposition leader Shafiqur Rahman told supporters.

Bangladesh has been reeling from acute shortages, partly caused by the war in the Middle East, while questions have been raised over the government’s handling of the crisis.

The rally comes a day after the arrest of a college student who allegedly insulted senior government officials while venting frustration over high electricity bills, a move critics said reflected growing intolerance of dissent.

“You have failed to supply gas, electricity, and fertiliser and are not allowing people to even speak up,” Akhter Hossen of the opposition National Citizen Party told the crowd.

“You will face serious consequences.” AFP