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Children receiving treatment after showing measles-like symptoms at Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 28.

DHAKA – Bangladesh’s deadliest measles outbreak in decades, which has killed hundreds of children, has had a crippling economic impact on families, aid groups warned on Aug 3 .

At least 844 children have died and more than 112,000 people have sought hospital treatment for the preventable disease since March 15, according to health department figures.

Nine out of 10 families affected by measles were forced to borrow to cover medical expenses, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

“The effects of this measles health emergency do not end at the hospital door, as families often face severe financial hardship,” said the IFRC chief in Dhaka, Alberto Bocanegra.

“Humanitarian assistance and strong social protection systems are both essential during public health emergencies,” he added.

The groups assessed 2,746 families who sought medical treatment for their children at 12 government health facilities.

While hospital care is free, associated costs can quickly mount. Thirty-five per cent of surveyed families needed financial support to pay for medicines, while 22 per cent needed food assistance.

Many affected families come from poorer communities and rely on informal work, earning between US$48 (S$61) and US$160 a month.

Families affected by the outbreak spent an average of more than US$130 on treatment and related expenses, the assessment found.

“Treatment at the government hospital is free, but other costs are not covered,” said Hazera Khatun, a woman surveyed for the assessment, who reported spending around US$200 to hire an ambulance to reach a hospital in Dhaka.

Many caregivers also reported losing their jobs because they had to remain in hospital for extended periods to care for sick children.

“The assessment shows that many families are facing not only a health emergency but also a severe financial strain,” said Kabir M. Ashraf Alam, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

Measles is highly contagious, spreading through coughs and sneezes, and has no specific treatment once caught. Complications can include brain swelling and severe breathing problems. While the disease can affect anyone, it is most common among children.

Gaps in immunisation worsened during and after the chaos of a 2024 anti-government uprising, leaving large numbers of children unprotected.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people has rolled out a mass vaccination drive to combat the outbreak.

But children continue to be infected and die from the disease. On Aug 2 alone, four children died of suspected measles. AFP