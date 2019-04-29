Bangladesh kills two suspects linked to 2016 Dhaka cafe attack

DHAKA (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Bangladesh security forces on Monday (April 29) killed at least two people suspected of belonging to an Islamist militant group behind a deadly cafe attack in Dhaka in 2016, police said after a raid at a tin-shed hideout in the capital.

Police early on Monday cordoned off the house in capital Dhaka's Bosila area, after receiving information about the presence of suspected members of Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, a home-grown militant group that killed 22 people in the cafe attack.

Several explosions took place at the house, with the roof of the dwelling blown away in the aftermath of the explosions, Mufti Mahmud Khan, director of the legal and media wing of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), told reporters.

"When our forces knocked on the door, the residents of the house fired at our people instead of opening it," he said.

"Then members of the RAB responded. There is still huge amount of explosives and our special forces are trying to remove it."

Two bodies, believed to be of the militants, were blown apart in the huge explosions. "Three legs were seen on the spot, meaning two persons are confirmed dead," said Mr Mahmud, adding that they will have to identify the bodies through DNA profiling.

He said three people, including the owner of the house, had been detained for questioning.

Bangladesh launched a crackdown on militancy after the cafe attack as part of what Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina calls a"zero tolerance" policy.

Militants attacked the cafe in July 2016, taking 22 hostages, mostly foreigners, who were killed over 12 hours.