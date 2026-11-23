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Garment workers at a protest demanding higher wages in Gazipur, Bangladesh, on Nov 16.

DHAKA – Bangladesh’s garment manufacturers could propose a roughly 15% increase in the minimum monthly wage at talks with the authorities on Nov 23 , industry leaders said, far short of workers’ demands for more than double their pay.

Since early November, unrest over wages has led to shutdowns and violence in the world’s second-largest garment exporter, which employs more than four million workers and provides supplies for major global retailers including H&M, Gap and Walmart.

The protests over pay are testing ​the cost advantage of an industry that generates more than 80% of the country’s export earnings.

Workers are demanding a rise in the minimum monthly wage to 30,000 taka (S$312) from 12,500 taka, citing soaring food, housing and transport costs.

Industry leaders, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said an increase of more than 15% would be unsustainable as the sector grapples with rising costs and weak global demand.

“Even then, many small factories could struggle to cope with the increase,” one of the industry leaders said.

The industry has suffered significant losses from the unrest.

A survey by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association found that disruptions over an 18-day period caused losses of about US$428 million (S$552 million) in 317 factories, while international buyers shifted orders worth roughly US$254 million to other countries amid concerns over production disruptions.

There was no immediate comment from the labour minister or workers’ representatives.

Higher production costs, rising utility tariffs and intense competition from rival apparel-producing countries limit manufacturers’ ability to absorb a substantially larger wage increase, industry leaders said.

Protests that began earlier in November forced hundreds of factories to close and led to clashes between workers and police, who used tear gas and sound grenades to disperse demonstrators.

Labour unrest continued on Nov 23 , forcing dozens of garment factories to shut down in Ashulia and Gazipur, two major apparel manufacturing hubs on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Factory owners have warned that unrest could further disrupt production and export shipments during a crucial period for overseas orders, while labour representatives said workers are unlikely to accept an increase significantly below their demands.

Several global labour rights groups, trade unions and brand coalitions have backed Bangladeshi workers’ demands for higher wages.

The Action, Collaboration, Transformation (ACT) initiative, a global wage-bargaining initiative bringing together apparel brands and trade unions, called on Nov 19 for an urgent and meaningful increase in Bangladesh’s minimum garment wage, citing living costs, inflation, productivity and economic conditions.

In a joint statement, ACT expressed concern over reports of violence and retaliation linked to the wage-setting process and urged all parties to respect workers’ rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly and social dialogue.

It also called on the government-appointed wage board to reach a negotiated agreement that moves pay closer to a living-wage level.

ACT’s brand members, which include H&M Group, Inditex, C&A, Primark, Next and PVH, said they would work with suppliers to ensure statutory and negotiated wage increases are reflected in purchasing prices. REUTERS