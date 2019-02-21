Bangladesh building fire: Survivor spared by luck, but his family were not

DHAKA (THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, NYTIMES) - It was just past the closing hour and all the shutters were closing.

The bustle and fuss around the chaotic Chawkbazar were dimming down to give way to the silence of street lamps, a few rickshaws clinking by and the bark of stray dogs.

Mr Dipu had just pulled down the shutters of his family business - a small readymade garments enterprise - and closed the day's accounts with his two brothers.

That fateful Wednesday (Feb 20) night they had a visitor as well; it was his niece.

It was the usual late-night stroll back at the house if not a curse had struck the family and ripped it apart in one fateful move that would keep the whole city awake in horror.

"We were walking together. I don't know why, but I went ahead of them for some reason. The next thing I heard was the blast," Mr Dipu told The Daily Star.

"The fire was too big. I could not go near it," Mr Dipu said, breaking down in tears.

Related Story Worst building disasters in Bangladesh

Related Story Bangladesh building fire kills at least 70, toll could climb as rescuers search charred ruins

The fire at Old Dhaka's market hub Chawkbazar that claimed at least 70 lives had also devoured Mr Dipu's family - his two brothers and a niece.

Their bodies were burned and they suffered an in instant death in the blast. The bodies were being kept at Dhaka Medical College morgue.

According to fire officials, the fire started in a mixed-use building on Wednesday night, when most people were sleeping.

Some witnesses said a compressed gas cylinder, which many people use for cooking, started the fire.

Chemicals, including paints, were stored in shops on the building's ground floor, feeding the flames that engulfed the entire building and spread to others.

The neighbourhood, Chawkbazar, is centuries old and home to serpentine alleyways and teetering buildings standing so close together they nearly touch.

Mr Haji Abdul Kader, who runs a small pharmacy in the neighbourhood, told Agence France-Presse that he heard "a big bang" and then looked out to see "the whole street, which was jam packed with cars and rickshaws, in flames".

By daybreak on Thursday (Feb 21), the building was nothing but charred timber and ashes. Other buildings nearby were badly burned as well.

"Many of the recovered bodies are beyond recognition," Mr Mahfuz Riben, an official of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Dhaka, told The Associated Press.

"Our people are using body bags to send them to the hospital morgue - this is a very difficult situation."

Fire officials said the death toll may rise as they continue to search for survivors and bodies.