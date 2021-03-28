Bangladesh faces more violence after deadly anti-Modi protests

DHAKA • Hundreds of people demonstrated outside a key mosque in the Bangladeshi capital as the country braces itself for more violence after deadly protests by hardline Islamists against a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The violence, which began on Friday at the main mosque in the capital Dhaka, spread to several key districts in the South Asian nation of 168 million people, leaving five dead and scores injured.

Facebook has been restricted in the country, a company spokesman said after users complained that they could not access the site since late Friday afternoon as images and reports of the violence were shared on social media.

A spokesman for the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which also acts as a reserve paramilitary force to maintain law and order, said it had deployed troops since Friday night.

"With the instructions of the home ministry and in aid of the civil administration, required number of BGB has been deployed in different districts of the country," Lieutenant Colonel Fayzur Rahman told AFP, without disclosing the numbers involved.

But defying the security measures, hundreds of Islamists gathered at Baitul Mukarram Masjid, the country's biggest mosque situated in central Dhaka, to protest against police shooting at protesters and Mr Modi's visit to the Muslim-majority country.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said the protesters belonged to Hefazat-e-Islam, the country's largest hardline Islamist outfit behind Friday's protests in over a dozen places, including its heartland in Chittagong. A Hefazat spokesman said around 10,000 students of Hathazari Madrasa were on the road, blocking a key highway linking the port city of Chittagong with the country's hill districts.

