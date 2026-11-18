Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The damaged house of Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmaker SM Zilany, which was set on fire by a mob following clashes between police and Awami League activists, in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, on Nov 18.

DHAKA – Bangladesh stepped up security and deployed hundreds of paramilitary troops nationwide on Nov 18 as the planned return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sparked clashes, bomb blasts and arson attacks blamed on supporters of her banned party.

Hasina, who has lived in exile in neighbouring India since she fled Dhaka following violent protests demanding her resignation in August 2024, has requested a new passport and identity card, saying she plans to return in December.

But the government has so far rejected her request, leading to members and supporters of her Awami League party taking to the streets in protest.

Last week, the party announced a week-long programme of protests and rallies to mobilise support for Hasina's return, culminating in a nationwide lockdown on Nov 19.

Police have recorded dozens of crude bomb blasts and incidents of vehicles being torched in at least 28 districts over the last 10 days, with several police personnel and civilians injured, local media has reported.

Bombs and arson

Late on Nov 17, an activist of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was allegedly killed by unidentified people during a protest near Hasina’s home district of Gopalganj, police said.

On the same night, a crude bomb exploded outside the Dhaka residence of Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury, and the house of a BNP lawmaker and shops belonging to BNP supporters in Gopalganj were set on fire, police added.

On the morning of Nov 18, a bus company helper was burnt to death in the southern district of Pirojpur after two buses were set on fire, the authorities said.

Nov 17 marked the day on which Hasina was sentenced to death in 2025 by a local court that found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising against her in 2024.

Govt blames overseas Awami League leaders

At least 37 Grameen Bank branches and offices have been targeted in arson attacks or attempted fires since Nov 10, with 14 more attacked since midnight on Nov 17, the bank said.

The bank was founded by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who led Bangladesh’s interim government after Hasina’s ouster and has faced hostility from Hasina’s supporters.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested at least 71 members of banned organisations, including the Awami League and its affiliated outfits, in the last 24 hours, police spokesperson Niaz Mehedi said.

On Nov 17, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said Awami League leaders abroad were inciting supporters to destabilise Bangladesh and torch property, adding that those involved in violence would be identified and prosecuted.

Awami League leaders, most of whom are in hiding, could not be reached for comment. REUTERS