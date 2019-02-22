Bangladesh building fire kills at least 70; toll likely to rise

DHAKA • The death toll from a fire in a centuries-old area of the Bangladesh capital, Dhaka, jumped dramatically to 70 yesterday, a fire official said, and could keep climbing as firefighters combed the wreckage of the destroyed building.

Large building fires are relatively common in impoverished Bangladesh, due in part to lax regulations, and have killed hundreds of people in recent years.

"So far, 70 bodies have been recovered. The number could rise further, as the search is continuing," Mr Julfikar Rahman, a director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, told Reuters.

The fire started in a four-storey building on Wednesday night and spread to nearby buildings in the Chawkbazar area of Old Dhaka, which dates back more than 300 years to the Mughal period.

Mr Rahman said at least 50 people had been taken to hospital, some in critical condition.

Hundreds of people rushed to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital to search for missing relatives, witnesses said.

About 200 firefighters took more than five hours to bring the blaze under control. They told reporters the building where the fire began had housed a plastics warehouse and contained flammable materials.

Dozens of people were trapped in the buildings, unable to escape onto narrow streets clogged with traffic, as the highly combustible stores of chemicals, body sprays, and plastic granules erupted in flames.

Mr Rahman said the cause was still under investigation.

He said firefighters had struggled to find enough water to fight the blaze and had to draw supplies from a nearby mosque.

Related Story Worst building disasters in Bangladesh

The fire is likely to focus attention on lax enforcement of building safety rules in Bangladesh, where accidents kill hundreds every year.

The Rana Plaza factory collapse in 2013 killed more than 1,100 workers, and a fire in a garment factory in 2012 killed 112 people.

Bangladesh fire service chief Ali Ahmed said the blaze might have originated from a gas cylinder before spreading to adjoining buildings which were also used as chemical warehouses. "There was a traffic jam when the fire broke out. It spread so quickly that people could not escape," he said.

Witnesses said members of a bridal party in a nearby community centre were also caught in the fire and many of them were injured.

"The victims included passers-by, some people who were eating food at a restaurant and some members of the bridal party," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Ibrahim Khan said.

Mr Sohag Hossain, one of the injured, told The Daily Star that he and two of his friends were working at a plastics factory in one of the buildings at the time of the fire. Suddenly, they heard a huge noise. They tried to flee but could not escape the fire.

In 2010, a blaze in an old building, also used as a chemical warehouse, killed more than 120 people in one of the worst fires in Dhaka.

After that fire, the Dhaka city authorities launched a crackdown on chemical warehouses in residential areas, but in recent years, the drive has ground to a total halt.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE