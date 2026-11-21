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Bangladesh boosts security in bid to stem political unrest ahead of Hasina’s vowed return

Smoke billows from a police vehicle after protesters set it on fire during a demonstration in Gazipur city on the outskirts of Dhaka on Nov 18.

DHAKA - Bangladesh deployed hundreds of extra paramilitary troops on Nov 21 to contain a wave of arson attacks, including the torching of homes belonging to supporters of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina.

Police stations have also been torched, banks attacked and homes of rival political supporters set ablaze in a spate of violence in November.

The unrest comes as 79-year-old Hasina vows to return from India in December, despite being sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown during the 2024 uprising that ousted her.

At least four people have been killed in political violence since Nov 14, including three party activists and a bus worker who died when his vehicle was torched, according to local media reports.

In the latest unrest, more than a dozen homes belonging to people linked to Hasina’s Awami League party – whose activities are now banned – were set ablaze in the south-western district of Narail on Nov 20, the police said.

A police officer throws a piece of brick towards demonstrators following a clash between the police and garment workers protesting for higher wages, in Gazipur on Nov 17. PHOTO: REUTERS

The attacks came days after two men from the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were killed in the district.

“Angry supporters of the slain BNP activists vandalised several houses and torched others,” local police officer Sheikh Tasnim Ali told AFP news agency on Nov 21.

A resident of Narail, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals, said as many as 50 houses had been damaged in the district.

“We are terrified by the clashes,” he told AFP. “We have asked our women and children to stay inside unless it is absolutely necessary.”

Fire officers said they had tried to douse the blazes, but roadblocks prevented them from reaching one site.

“Logs had been placed on the road,” a fire officer in Narail, Md Shawkat Ali Joddar, said.

State news agency BSS reported on Nov 21 that 90 additional platoons of the paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh had been deployed nationwide.

National police chief Md Ali Hossain Fakir said security had been restored in Gopalganj, Hasina’s home town and a longstanding stronghold of her party.

“I urge the peace-loving people of this area to stand against those involved in sabotage and disorder,” BSS quoted him as saying.

The authorities have also reinforced security in industrial areas, where workers in Bangladesh’s vital garment sector have staged a series of separate protests in November, demanding a living wage. AFP