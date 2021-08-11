Bangladesh begins vaccinating Rohingya refugees in camps

KUTUPALONG (Bangladesh) • Rohingya refugees in congested camps in Bangladesh have begun to be vaccinated as the South Asian nation battles a record surge in coronavirus cases, officials said.

Health officials said that 2,600 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths have been recorded in the camps housing about 850,000 Rohingya, but many experts say this is likely to be a gross underestimate.

The initial inoculation phase will see about 48,000 refugees aged over 55 get Chinese-made Sinopharm shots in the next three days, local health chief Mahbubur Rahman told Agence France-Presse (AFP) yesterday.

Officials said they have carried out a "massive vaccination awareness campaign" in the camps, with volunteers going door to door to inform the refugees about the importance of getting their jabs.

Mr Shamsud Douza, Bangladesh's deputy refugee commissioner, told AFP that a vaccination drive would also begin this week for the 18,000 Rohingya controversially relocated to an island in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh has been hit by a major surge in Covid-19 cases, and much of the country of 169 million people is under lockdown.

Covid-19 has killed nearly 23,000 people and infected about 1.4 million in the country, most of them in recent months. About 98 per cent of new infections are from the more transmissible Delta variant.

Most of the Rohingya in Bangladesh fled an offensive by security forces in neighbouring Myanmar in 2017, and there remains little prospect of their returning home.

Mr Hrusikesh Harichandan, from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said the Rohingya were "living in the shadow of the global vaccine divide".

