Bangalore police get own bitcoin account to fight cybercrime

Chasing a 25-year-old hacker's revelations about online drug deals has thrust the Bangalore police into the world of cryptocurrency. In the past year, the police in the IT city have gone from googling what bitcoins are to opening their own bitcoin account, perhaps the first for any police force in India.

When the Central Crime Branch caught Mr G. Srikrishna after a long search in November last year and interrogated him about his alleged drug peddling and hacking of government websites, the computer science graduate reportedly admitted to having hacked bitcoin exchanges as well.