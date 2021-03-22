Bangalore police get own bitcoin account to fight cybercrime

Crime busters in India's IT city seize $16.7m in cryptocurrency after interrogating hacker

In the past year, the police in Bangalore city have gone from googling what bitcoins are to opening their own bitcoin account - perhaps the first for any police force in India. PHOTO: REUTERS
In the past year, the police in Bangalore city have gone from googling what bitcoins are to opening their own bitcoin account - perhaps the first for any police force in India. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rohini Mohan‍ India Correspondent In Bangalore
  • Published
    2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Chasing a 25-year-old hacker's revelations about online drug deals has thrust the Bangalore police into the world of cryptocurrency. In the past year, the police in the IT city have gone from googling what bitcoins are to opening their own bitcoin account, perhaps the first for any police force in India.

When the Central Crime Branch caught Mr G. Srikrishna after a long search in November last year and interrogated him about his alleged drug peddling and hacking of government websites, the computer science graduate reportedly admitted to having hacked bitcoin exchanges as well.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 22, 2021, with the headline 'Bangalore police get own bitcoin account to fight cybercrime'. Subscribe
Topics: 