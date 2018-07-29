Backlash over 'poverty porn' and privileged intern

With their hands covering their faces, the men, women and children stand or sit behind a table lined with a crisp tablecloth.



A sumptuous spread is laid out before them - a generous serving of spaghetti on a silver platter, a roasted chicken, a big bowl of fruit and champagne flutes.

The fancy set-up, however, contrasts starkly with the barren backdrop of thatched huts, mud houses and overgrown grass.

On closer inspection, the apple looks too shiny, and the glossy finish on the chicken makes it look plastic. It turns out the food is fake.

Called "Dreaming Food", a series of pictures featuring Indian villagers posing with a fake feast has triggered a strong backlash online.

Critics were quick to dismiss the pictures - which the creator said were intended to highlight the "hunger issue" in India - as "poverty porn".



To get people thinking about food wastage, Italian photographer Alessio Mamo posted on Instagram photos of villagers in India posing with an extravagant spread of fake food. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/WORLD PRESS PHOTO FOUNDATION



The pictures, taken by Italian freelance photographer Alessio Mamo, went viral after they were posted recently on the Instagram account of the prestigious World Press Photo Foundation.

Mr Mamo was invited by the foundation to post pictures on its Instagram account after he won the second prize in a contest this year for a photo taken in Iraq.

NOTABLE TRENDS

#ECLIPSELUNAR: The longest lunar eclipse of this century - lasting 1 hr, 42 min and 57 sec - dazzled stargazers from Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and much of Asia and Australia. In Singapore, the total eclipse was visible from 3.30am yesterday. LAOS: Several people were confirmed dead and many were missing after a dam collapsed in southern Laos last Monday, unleashing 5 billion cubic metres of water. #IMRANKHAN: Former cricket star Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party emerged the winner in Pakistan's disputed election.

Among the collection he shared online last Monday were five pictures showing villagers in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In the caption accompanying the pictures, which were shot in 2011, Mr Mamo described "Dreaming Food" as a "conceptual project" about the hunger issue in India.

"These pictures are taken in rural areas where conditions are worse than in the cities and where close to 70 per cent of India's population reside today. Statistics show that 2.1 million children under five years old die of malnutrition annually," he wrote.

"The idea of this project was born after reading the statistics of how much food is thrown away in the West, especially during Christmas time.

"I brought with me a table and some fake food, and I told people to dream about some food that they would like to find on their table."

The controversial idea did not go down well with critics, who were quick to slam it as insensitive and degrading.

New York-based journalist Lauren Wolfe tweeted: "This is an example of #journalism with no moral compass. @WorldPressPhoto why are you supporting this?"

Indian photojournalist Hari Adivarekar wrote in a comment to the Instagram post: "This is poor journalism and even poorer humanity."

But some pointed out that it could be a case of good intention but bad judgment.

Mr Amitabh Behar, the chief executive of Oxfam India, was quoted by a media report as saying that while Mr Mamo's intent might be to shock people into making the right choice of not wasting food, the pictures were not sensitive enough to the realities for the poor.

Despite the uproar, the World Press Photo Foundation said it would not remove the pictures.

A spokesman for the foundation told news website Quartz: "We believe that controversies are not best handled by deleting images. We think they should be debated in a constructive way."

There have been other projects and fund-raising campaigns that were branded "poverty porn".

A fund-raising video last year featuring British singer Ed Sheeran, who offered to pay for hotel accommodation for street children in Liberia, was slammed by some as "poverty tourism".

How to tell a compelling story without trivialising the experiences of those being featured is a constant challenge, said observers.

In the case of Mr Mamo, the strong backlash prompted him to issue an apology.

In a statement on July 24, he said the villagers agreed to be photographed and that they "were not hungry or sick".

"The only goal of the concept was to let Western people think, in a provocative way, about the waste of food. Maybe it did not work at all, maybe I did it in the wrong way."

INTERN'S 'MONEY DIARY' SPARKS DEBATE ON PRIVILEGE

She is 21, schooling, but leading a cushy lifestyle.

She pays US$2,100 (S$2,860) a month in rent for a New York apartment she shares with her friend, forks out US$210 a month for her gym membership, and considers a US$6.99 cold brew from Whole Foods "a frugal choice" because "it's the easiest way for me to not spend too much on coffee".

She gets paid US$25 an hour as a marketing intern, earns US$747.50 a week, plus US$100 to US$120 every one to two weeks from babysitting.

"A Week In New York City On US$25/Hour" screams the headline of the article, which documents the weekly spending of the anonymous intern. The article appeared earlier this month on Refinery29, a US lifestyle website targeted at women.

It did not take long for readers to realise that the sums did not quite add up and the misleading headline told only part of the story.

It turned out that she also receives US$1,100 in monthly allowance from her parents, who pay her monthly rent, tuition fees, health insurance and phone bills. The article headline was later amended to reflect this. Still, she became the privileged intern everyone loved to hate.

And the article, which attracted more than 1,700 comments, sparked a debate online on inequality and privilege in the US.

It drew such a strong reaction because it presented people with a chance to air their frustrations with an economic system that "grants a massive leg-up to a small fraction of the population", said news website Vox.

Such a system allows "a young woman like the author to focus her energies on getting acai bowls with her boyfriend and picking up wine for a Hamptons trip instead of worrying about student loans or making rent", Vox added.

The intern's apparent lack of self-awareness about her advantages did not help.

Said a reader: "I can't even begin to tell you how many internships I have had to pass up because I had to make more money through the summer to cover me through the year. The cards are so stacked in favour of privilege, it is insane."