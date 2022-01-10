Baby lost amid US pullout from Kabul found and returned to kin

KABUL • An infant boy handed in desperation to a soldier across an airport wall in the chaos of the American evacuation from Afghanistan has been found and reunited with his relatives in Kabul.

The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, was just two months old when he went missing on Aug 19 as thousands of people rushed to leave Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban.

Following an exclusive Reuters story published in November with his pictures, the baby was located in Kabul, where a 29-year-old taxi driver named Hamid Safi had found him in the airport and taken him home to raise as his own.

During the tumultuous Afghan evacuation over the summer, Mr Mirza Ali Ahmadi - the boy's father, who had worked as a security guard at the US embassy - and his wife Suraya feared their son would get crushed in the crowd as they neared the airport gates en route to a flight to the United States.

Mr Ahmadi told Reuters in early November that in his desperation that day, he handed Sohail over the airport wall to a uniformed soldier he believed to be an American, fully expecting he would soon make the remaining 5m to the entrance to reclaim him.

Just at that moment, Taliban forces pushed the crowd back and it would be another half an hour before Mr Ahmadi, his wife and their four other children were able to get inside. But by then, the baby was nowhere to be found. The rest of the family was evacuated, eventually ending up at a military base in Texas. For months, they had no idea where their son was.

On the same day Mr Ahmadi and his family were separated from their baby, Mr Safi had slipped through the Kabul airport gates after giving a ride to his brother's family who were also set to evacuate. Mr Safi said he found Sohail alone and crying on the ground.

After unsuccessfully trying to locate the baby's parents inside, he decided to take the infant home to his wife and children.

Mr Safi has three daughters of his own and said his mother's greatest wish before she died was for him to have a son.

After the Reuters story about the missing child came out, some of Mr Safi's neighbours - who had noticed his return from the airport months earlier with a baby - recognised the photos and posted comments about his whereabouts on a translated version of the article.

Mr Ahmadi asked his relatives still in Afghanistan, including his father-in-law Mohammad Qasem Razawi, 67, who lives in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, to seek out Mr Safi and ask him to return Sohail to the family.

After more than seven weeks of negotiations and pleas, and ultimately a brief detention by Taliban police, Mr Safi finally handed the child back to his jubilant grandfather and other relatives still in Kabul on Saturday.

Mr Razawi said the baby's family in the end agreed to compensate Mr Safi around 100,000 Afghani (S$1,290) for expenses incurred looking after him for five months. They said they would now seek to have him reunited with his parents and siblings who were evacuated months ago to the United States.

REUTERS