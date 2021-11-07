Baby handed to US soldier amid Kabul airport chaos still missing

NEW YORK • It was a split-second decision. Mr Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya found themselves and their five children on Aug 19 in a chaotic crowd outside the gates of the airport in Afghan capital Kabul when a US soldier, from over the tall fence, asked if they needed help.

Fearing that their two-month-old baby Sohail would get crushed in the melee, they handed him to the soldier, thinking they would soon get to the entrance, which was only about 5m away.

But at that moment, Mr Mirza Ali said, the Taliban - which had swiftly taken over the country as American troops withdrew - began pushing back hundreds of hopeful evacuees. It took the rest of the family more than half an hour to get to the other side of the airport fence. Once they were inside, Sohail was nowhere to be found.

Mr Mirza Ali, who said he worked as a security guard at the US embassy for 10 years, began desperately asking every official he encountered about his baby's whereabouts. He said a military commander told him that the airport was too dangerous for a baby and that the boy might have been taken to a special area for children.

But when they got there, it was empty. "He walked with me all around the airport to search everywhere," Mr Mirza Ali said in an interview through a translator.

He said he never got the commander's name, as he did not speak English and was relying on Afghan colleagues from the embassy to help communicate.

Three days went by.

"I spoke to maybe more than 20 people," he said. "Every officer - military or civilian - I came across, I was asking about my baby."

He said a civilian official he spoke to told him that Sohail might have been evacuated by himself.

Mr Mirza Ali, 35, Ms Suraya, 32, and their four other children were put on an evacuation flight to Qatar and then to Germany and eventually landed in the United States. The family is now at Fort Bliss in Texas with other Afghan refugees waiting to be resettled in the US.

