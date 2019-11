DHAKA (REUTERS) - At least seven people were killed and eight injured on Sunday (Nov 17) after a gas pipeline exploded in the Bangladeshi port city of Chittagong, a police official said.

The gas pipeline exploded in front of a five-storey building, blowing walls off the building, local police official Mohammad Mohsin said, citing witnesses.

The injured have been taken to hospital, he said, adding that a rescue operation was under way.

This story is developing.