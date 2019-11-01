At least 73 killed in Pakistan train fire

ISLAMABAD • At least 73 people were killed and dozens hurt after cooking gas cylinders exploded on a train packed with pilgrims in Pakistan yesterday, some dying after leaping from carriages to escape the inferno, the authorities said.

Television images showed flames pouring out of three carriages and people crying during the incident in a rural area of central Punjab province. The burning carriages had also been disconnected from the rest of the train.

Some of the passengers - many of them pilgrims travelling to one of Pakistan's biggest annual religious gatherings - had been cooking breakfast when two of their gas cylinders exploded, Mr Ali Nawaz, a senior Pakistan Railways official, told Agence France-Presse.

"Two stoves blew up when people were cooking breakfast, the presence of kerosene with the passengers in the moving train further spread the fire," Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told Geo television.

Many Pakistanis carry food on long train journeys, but gas cylinders are banned, and Mr Nawaz said an inquiry has been ordered.

Firefighters rushed to the scene near Rahim Yar Khan district, extinguishing the blaze. Rescue workers and the army were also on site.

Mr Muhammad Nadeem Zia told AFP that some of the dead were killed by head injuries sustained as they leapt from the moving train.

The wounded were rushed to hospitals in the nearby city of Bahawalpur and elsewhere in Rahim Yar Khan district. Officials said many of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy... My condolences go to the victim's families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Mr Khan said the train was the Tezgam, one of Pakistan's oldest and most popular services, which runs between the southern port city of Karachi to the garrison city of Rawalpindi, next to Islamabad.



A train on fire in Pakistan yesterday after cooking gas cylinders used by passengers to cook breakfast exploded near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan's Punjab province. At least 73 people were killed. The three burning carriages were disconnected from the rest of the train. Many Pakistanis carry food on long journeys, but gas cylinders are banned aboard trains. PHOTO: XINHUA



But Mr Nawaz said the train had been diverted to facilitate pilgrims going to the eastern city of Lahore. They were going to attend the annual Tablighi Ijtema, which sees up to 400,000 people descend on a tented village outside Lahore each year for several days to sleep, say prayers and eat together.

The Tablighi Ijtema was founded by religious scholars more than five decades ago and focuses exclusively on preaching Islam.

AVOIDABLE A tragedy that could have been avoided but ever since I can recall while travelling by train, no baggage check or restrictions enforced. MS SHIREEN MAZARI, human rights minister, tweeted after the tragedy.

Mr Nawaz said two of the train carriages were economy coaches, while one was business class, and that each carriage can carry up to 88 passengers.

"A tragedy that could have been avoided but ever since I can recall while travelling by train, no baggage check or restrictions enforced," human rights minister Shireen Mazari tweeted.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where the railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

In July, at least 23 people were killed in the same district when a passenger train coming from Lahore rammed into a goods train that had stopped at a crossing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS