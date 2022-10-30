At least 68 killed as suspension bridge collapses in India, hundreds thrown into river

AHMEDABAD - At least 68 people were killed and dozens critically injured when a suspension bridge in India’s western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday, a government minister said.

Gujarat Minister Brijesh Merja told Asian News International (ANI), an Indian news agency, that 60 people were killed in the bridge collapse.

Indian media reported that children were among those killed.

Rescue operations were on with the injured being rushed to nearby hospitals.

More than 400 people were on the bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse, local TV channel Zee News said.

Indian news agency Press Trust of India, quoting unnamed officials, said the bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it.

Footage broadcast by the TV channel showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

Broadcaster NDTV reported that people also swam to safety, with parts of the bridge partially submerged in the river.

“Many people came here in view of Diwali holidays and weekend; it’s a tourist-friendly place. When it collapsed, people fell over each other,” an eyewitness told ANI.

The 230m-long historic bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened to the public last week.