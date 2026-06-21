At least 6 workers die after gas leak at Tamil Nadu seafood plant

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Around 120 migrant workers, including women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand were present when the suspected leak was reported.

TAMIL NADU, India – At least six workers were killed and dozens others were hospitalised after a suspected ammonia gas leak at a seafood export processing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district in India on June 21.

The tragic incident occurred at the seafood processing unit near the village of Periyapalayam where around 120 migrant workers, including women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand were present when the suspected leak was reported.

The authorities said the suspected ammonia leak originated from the unit’s refrigeration or processing system and quickly spread across parts of the facility.

Workers exposed to the gas began experiencing severe breathing difficulties, dizziness and irritation. Some reportedly suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose, indicating the intensity of the exposure.

Panic gripped the premises as workers rushed out in search of safety, while others collapsed after inhaling the gas.

Emergency response teams, police personnel and the local authorities reached the spot and launched rescue operations. The affected workers were shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment, where some are said to be in critical condition.

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expressed concern over the incident and directed officials to provide all necessary medical assistance to the affected workers.

He also ordered the constitution of a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the leak.

The chief minister instructed the panel to conduct an immediate inspection and submit a detailed report within 24 hours.

The investigation is expected to examine safety protocols, maintenance procedures and possible lapses at the facility.

The police have registered a case, and further investigations are under way. Officials are also assessing whether violations of industrial safety regulations contributed to the disaster. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK