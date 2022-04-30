At least 50 killed in blast at Kabul mosque in latest attack

KABUL • A powerful blast hit a mosque in western Kabul during prayers yesterday, killing at least 50 and wounding 15, amid a spate of attacks on Afghan places of worship and civilian targets during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

Mr Besmullah Habib, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the blast hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in western Kabul at around 2pm local time.

One man, who was inside the mosque at the time, told Reuters a huge blast tore through the building during prayers, the explosion burning his feet and hands.

Mr Mohammad Sabir, a resident in the area, said he saw people being loaded into ambulances after the explosion.

"The blast was very loud, I thought my eardrums were cracked," he said.

A nurse at a nearby hospital who declined to be named said they had received several injured people in critical condition from the attack.

Scores of Afghan civilians have been killed in recent weeks in blasts, some of which have been claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

On Thursday, bombs exploded aboard two passenger vans carrying Shi'ite Muslims in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, killing at least nine people, an official said.

The Shi'ite community, a minority Muslim sect in Afghanistan, is frequently attacked by Sunni militant groups, including ISIS.

The Taliban authorities, who took over after Western forces withdrew last year, said earlier this week they had eliminated most of ISIS' presence in Afghanistan.

But despite the assertion, attacks against Shi'ites continue in many parts of the country.

Last week, blasts tore through a high school in a predominantly Shi'ite Hazara area in western Kabul, killing at least six.

REUTERS