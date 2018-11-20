More than 50 killed by suicide bomber in Afghan capital Kabul

KABUL (REUTERS) - A suicide bomber blew himself up in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday (Nov 20), killing more than 50 people, three government officials said.

Mr Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said more than 70 other people were injured in the attack.

“A suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside a wedding hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad,” Mr Danish said.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blast.

This story is developing