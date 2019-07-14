At least 40 killed in monsoon rains in South Asia

KATHMANDU • Floods and landslides triggered by torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 40 people across South Asia in the past two days, officials said yesterday.

The monsoon, which lasts from June to September, causes widespread death and destruction across South Asia each year.

In Nepal, 27 people have died in floods and landslides after heavy rains hit the country's eastern region and the southern plains.

Mr Bishwaraj Pokharel, spokes-man for Nepal Police, added that another 11 people were injured and 15 others reported missing.

Three of the victims were killed when a wall collapsed in the capital Kathmandu.

"Our first priority is life-saving rescue and all our resources have been deployed," said Home Ministry official Umakanta Adhikari.

Police used boats to ferry people to safety as rivers swelled, inundating their settlements, while parents were seen wading across chest-high waters carrying children on their shoulders.

Nepal's weather department issued a high alert for the southern Sapta Koshi river yesterday, and also sent SMS warnings to people in the area.

In neighbouring India, 11 deaths have been recorded in the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

Almost 870,000 people have been affected and thousands rendered homeless by floods in Assam brought on by heavy monsoon rains, officials said.

The weather office has predicted that moderate to heavy rains will continue to lash the region in the next few days.

In Bangladesh, aid groups were providing rations to Rohingya refugees in the south-east of the country, with the UN World Food Programme saying on Friday that two people, including a child, had died.

Last year, more than 1,200 people were killed across South Asia in monsoon storms, with Kerala in India suffering its worst floods in nearly 100 years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, DPA