At least 300 cars destroyed in India air show fire

NEW DELHI • At least 300 cars were destroyed in a fire at the carpark of a government-run air show in India's southern city of Bangalore.

Officials said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire on Saturday could have been a lit cigarette that was disposed of on the grass in the open field, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported, citing official sources.

City fire services chief M.N. Reddi said the blaze at Aero India 2019 had spread rapidly due to dry grass and strong winds.

Huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the burnt vehicles near the Yelahanka air base, where an estimated 100 aircraft were also parked for the biennial event.

A probe has been ordered into the cause of the fire, India's Defence Ministry said.

The air show was temporarily suspended while the fire spread, and no planes took off from the air base until the flames were doused, reports said.

Aero India, which is organised by the defence ministry, is among the biggest air shows in the world.

Saturday's incident comes after a collision between two jets of the Indian Air Force's aerobatic team during rehearsals last Tuesday. The collision killed one pilot and injured two.

DPA