At least 3 die in New Delhi factory fire

Indian firefighters at the scene of a blaze that broke out yesterday morning at a rubber factory in New Delhi. At least three people were killed.

According to fire officials, flames began engulfing the factory that manufactures plastic and rubber sanitary items in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area, located in the north-eastern part of the city.

Local media reported that firefighters had to navigate narrow and congested lanes to get to the factory. It took them more than two hours to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.