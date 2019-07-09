At least 28 killed in Indian bus accident

A bus skidded yesterday off an expressway to India's northern city of Agra, home of the famed monument to love, the Taj Mahal, and fell into a drain, killing at least 28 people. The accident happened after its driver apparently dozed off at the wheel, police said. More than 40 people were on board the bus travelling from India's capital New Delhi en route to Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh state, when it went off the six-lane, 165km-long Yamuna Expressway. A police official said 18 passengers were injured, some of them critically. Agence France-Presse, citing Agra district magistrate N. G. Ravi Kumar, reported the death toll at 29. Most of the victims were sleeping when the driver lost control of the vehicle which had the Taj Mahal painted on its white exterior. The Yamuna Expressway was India's longest six-lane highway when it opened in 2012. About 900 people have been killed on the road since, according to the authorities, and the Indian media has dubbed it the "highway to hell". Indian roads are among the world's deadliest, with 464,910 accidents in 2017 that killed nearly 148,000 people, according to the latest government data.