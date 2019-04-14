2 killed, 3 injured in aircraft collision in Nepal's Lukla airport

KATHMANDU (XINHUA, DPA) - At least two people were killed after a small plane of Summit Air collided with a helicopter at Lukla airport in Nepal on Sunday (April 14) morning, according to local authorities.

Locals said a Summit Air plane with call sign 9N-AMH collided with a helicopter of Manang Air, which was parked within the airport premises.

"At least two persons have been (killed), while few others are injured," local media reported.

A Nepalese police spokesman said the two killed were the plane's co-pilot and a police officer. The pilot of the plane, the pilot of the helicopter and another policeman were injured in the crash. The police officers were part of the tourist police deployed to the area. All five of them were Nepalese.

It has been reported that the Summit Air plane was en route to Kathmandu from Lukla.

The plane was taking off from Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla, the gateway to Everest, when it hit a Manang Air helicopter on a helipad, said the police spokesman.

Lukla airport is the nearest airport to the world's highest peak, also known as Mount Qomolangma, while April-May is the peak climbing season in the Himalayan country.

In the springtime, domestic airline companies conduct more than 50 flights daily to Lukla, which has vibrant terrains and harsh weather patterns.

Due to the extreme wind pressure, all round-trip flights are usually operated in the morning.