At least 15 infants killed in Islamabad hospital fire, local TV reports
- At least 15 infants died in a fire caused by an air conditioning fault at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad.
- The fire broke out on the third floor in the mother and child health ward, with only one of 16 newborns rescued.
- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an immediate investigation and vowed strict action against those responsible.
AI generated
ISLAMABAD – At least 15 infants were killed when a fire broke out at a state-run hospital in Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad, triggered by a fault in air conditioning systems, local broadcaster Geo TV reported on Aug 26.
The blaze broke out at around 7am at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), on the third floor of the hospital’s mother and child health ward, the broadcaster said.
The incident is among the deadliest hospital fires in recent years in the country, where government healthcare is subsidised but facilities are under-resourced and overburdened while watchdogs have frequently criticised state-run facilities as mismanaged.
There were 16 newborns in the ward when the fire broke out, one of whom was rescued, Geo reported.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to conduct an immediate investigation, his office said.
“Those responsible should be identified, and the strictest action should be taken,” Sharif’s office said in a statement.
The ward was cordoned off and ambulances were seen outside the hospital building, according to a Reuters witness.
PIMS, centrally located in Islamabad where former Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefly treated last week, is one of the main public hospitals of the city. REUTERS