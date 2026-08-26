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At least 15 infants killed in Islamabad hospital fire, local TV reports

Police officers move past an ambulance outside an intensive care unit after a fire broke out at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD – At least 15 infants were killed when a fire broke out at a state-run hospital in Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad, triggered by a fault in air conditioning systems, local broadcaster Geo TV reported on Aug 26.

The blaze broke out at around 7am at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), on the third floor of the hospital’s mother and child health ward, the broadcaster said.

The incident is among the deadliest hospital fires in recent years in the country, where government healthcare is subsidised but facilities are under-resourced and overburdened while watchdogs have frequently criticised state-run facilities as mismanaged.

There were 16 newborns in the ward when the fire broke out, one of whom was rescued, Geo reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to conduct an immediate investigation, his office said.

“Those responsible should be identified, and the strictest action should be taken,” Sharif’s office said in a statement.

The ward was cordoned off and ambulances were seen outside the hospital building, according to a Reuters witness.

PIMS, centrally located in Islamabad where former Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefly treated last week, is one of the main public hospitals of the city. REUTERS