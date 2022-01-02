At least 12 killed in stampede at shrine in India

SRINAGAR • At least 12 people died and 13 were injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in India yesterday as thousands of pilgrims gathered to offer prayers, officials said.

The disaster happened at around 5.30am while it was still dark on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Indian-administered Kashmir, one of the country's most revered Hindu sites.

"People fell over one another... It was difficult to figure out whose leg or arms were tangled with whose," Mr Ravinder, a witness who gave only one name, told Agence France-Presse by phone from the scene.

"I helped pick up eight bodies by the time ambulances arrived after about half an hour. I feel lucky to be alive but am still shaking at the memory of what I saw," he said.

An official said there was a rush to offer special prayers for the new year but this was not confirmed by others.

Millions of shrines dot Hindu-majority India's cities, towns and villages as well as remote sites in the Himalayas or in jungles in the south. Some are hugely important pilgrimage sites and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has invested heavily in improving infrastructure to ease access.

Before the pandemic, there would be about 100,000 devotees each day trekking up a steep winding track to a narrow cave containing the shrine to Vaishno Devi.

The authorities capped the daily number at 25,000 but witnesses and press reports said this may have been exceeded several times over. Other reports suggested an argument had broken out between devotees.

Rescue operations started immediately and the injured - some of whom were reported to be in a serious condition - were taken to hospital. Video footage on social media showed small minivan ambulances with flashing lights rushing to hospitals while it was still dark, as well as massive crowds.

Access to the shrine was halted after the stampede but later resumed.

The shrine to Vaishno Devi, a manifestation of Hindu goddess Vaishnavi, is in the hills some 60km from the city of Jammu.

People arrive at the nearby busy town of Katra and then travel for around 15km on foot or by pony - there is also a helicopter service they can use - to the entrance of the cave, where they often have to wait for hours.

A witness who came from Ghaziabad outside New Delhi with a group of around 10 people said there was "mismanagement".

"If we knew that so much crowding was happening, they should have stopped the people," he said, without giving his name.

Mr Modi said on Twitter that he was "extremely saddened".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE