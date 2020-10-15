DEADLY STORMS

At least 12 killed as heavy rain lashes southern India

More heavy rainfall expected in several Indian states while search for missing continues in Vietnam

Residents looking at a flooded street in Hyderabad yesterday. Floodwater had inundated main roads and caused widespread chaos in the capital of Telangana state. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Residents looking at a flooded street in Hyderabad yesterday. Floodwater had inundated main roads and caused widespread chaos in the capital of Telangana state. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    9 min ago

MUMBAI • Heavy rain has killed at least 12 people in southern India and caused widespread flooding in the city Hyderabad, home to major IT companies and start-ups, government officials said yesterday.

A wall collapsed killing nine people in Hyderabad, the capital of the southern state of Telangana, while the other three were killed in separate incidents, they said.

Torrential rain also battered the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

Many parts of Hyderabad had received more than 25cm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, a government official said, while floodwater inundated main roads and caused widespread chaos.

The authorities in Hyderabad declared a holiday yesterday and today, and asked residents to stay indoors.

Residents posted pictures of waterlogged homes, offices and streets on Twitter.

"Heavy to very heavy" rain was expected in the neighbouring Maharashtra state yesterday and today, the India Meteorological Department said in its daily forecast.

The rains have damaged rice paddies and other crops such as corn, cotton and pulses, traders said, although they added that it was too early to assess the full extent of crop losses.

REUTERS

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2020, with the headline 'At least 12 killed as heavy rain lashes southern India'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 