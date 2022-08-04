At least 112 hospitalised in industrial gas leak in India

NEW DELHI • At least 112 women have been hospitalised after a gas leak at an apparel manufacturing plant in India, police said yesterday.

The workers complained of nausea and vomiting at a plant in the Atchutapuram district of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night.

"The women are all stable. There are no deaths. Investigations are going on," senior police official M. Upendra told Agence France-Presse.

A similar accident in June saw about 200 women falling unconscious after a gas leak in the same area, broadcaster NDTV reported.

In 2020, at least five people were killed and hundreds hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam city.

In 1984, India witnessed one of its worst industrial disasters when gas leaked from a pesticide plant in Bhopal city. About 3,500 people living around the Union Carbide plant died as a result.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

