Asian Insider video: Narendra Modi - 100 days into his second term, has he changed?

ST's Asian Insider explores global issues from an Asian perspective. With Narendra Modi recently concluding 100 days into his second term, we evaluate his leadership and governance. Has Modi changed his style and stance in his second tenure as PM?
Asian Insider explores global issues from an Asian perspective - aiming to ask the unanswered questions, and seeking the difficult answers.

India's Narendra Modi recently concluded 100 days into his second term as prime minister. Has he changed his style and stance?

In this episode of the Asian Insider, The Straits Times United States bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh leads the conversation with deputy foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar and associate editor Vikram Khanna to evaluate Mr Modi's leadership and governance. ST's correspondents weigh in on the challenges to his plans for his country.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the ongoing Hong Kong protests, Brexit, and tariff and trade wars between the US and China.

