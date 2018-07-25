Asia Briefs: Ex-foreign minister will not challenge Abe

Ex-foreign minister will not challenge Abe

TOKYO • Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida yesterday ruled out running in a ruling party leadership race and said he would give his support to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instead, reinforcing Mr Abe's chances of staying in power.

Mr Kishida has been less popular than other candidates, including Mr Abe, in opinion polls on who should be the next prime minister.

Analysts said Mr Kishida may have decided not to challenge Mr Abe and wait for the premier to hand-pick him as successor.

REUTERS

Indian police prioritise cows over dying man

NEW DELHI • Indian police yesterday admitted they made a mistake in handling a deadly vigilante attack on a man suspected of cow smuggling by tending to the man's cows before taking him to hospital.

It took police more than two hours last Saturday to take the victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died, opting instead to take his two cows to a shelter first, some 17km away.

The officer involved has been suspended.

REUTERS

Plaque in space for match made in heaven

TOKYO • The sky is no longer the limit for lovers looking for unusual ways to commemorate their nuptials, with Japanese company Warpspace now offering to blast commemorative wedding plaques into space.

For about 30,000 yen (S$368), newly-weds will be able to emboss their names and design elements on 16mm-by-8mm titanium plates that will be loaded onto a tiny satellite.

The satellite will be taken up to the International Space Station on a supply ship, and then released by astronauts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE