As India stumbles, one southern state charts its own course

KOCHI • When India's second coronavirus wave slammed the country last month, leaving many cities without enough doctors, nurses, hospital beds or life-saving oxygen to cope, Mr V.B. Sajeev got the help he needed.

Local health workers quarantined Mr Sajeev, a 52-year-old mechanic, at home and connected him with a doctor over the phone. When he grew sicker, they mustered an ambulance that took him to a public hospital with an available bed.

Oxygen was plentiful.

He left 12 days later and was not billed for his treatment.

"I have no clue how the system works," said Mr Sajeev.

"All that I did was to inform my local health worker when I tested positive. They took over everything from that point."

His experience had much to do with where he lives: A suburb of Kochi, a city in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Kerala officials have stepped in where India's central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed, in many ways, to provide relief for victims of the world's worst pandemic outbreak.

Though supplies have tightened, Kerala's hospitals enjoy access to oxygen, with officials having expanded production months ago. Coordination centres, called war rooms, direct patients and resources.

Doctors there talk people at home through their illness.

Kerala's leaders work closely with on-the-ground healthcare workers to watch local cases and deliver medicine.

"Kerala stands out as an exceptional case study when it comes to proactive pandemic response," said Dr Giridhar Babu, an epidemiologist at the Public Health Foundation of India, which is based in the northern city of Gurugram.

An ad hoc system of local officials, online networks, charities and volunteers has emerged in India to fill the gaps left by the stumbling response of the central government and many states.

Patients across India have died for lack of oxygen in hospitals, where beds filled up quickly.

Kerala is by no means out of trouble. Deaths are rising. Workers face long hours and tough conditions.

The situation could still worsen as the outbreak spreads.

On paper, Kerala's death rate, at less than 0.4 per cent, is one of India's lowest. But even local officials acknowledge that the government's data is lacking.

Dr N.M. Arun, a physician who monitors the numbers, estimates that Kerala is catching only one in five deaths. A relatively prosperous state of 35 million, Kerala presents particular challenges. More than 6 per cent of its population works abroad, mostly in the Middle East.

Kerala's policies can be traced to the earliest days of the outbreak, when a student returning home from Wuhan, China, in January last year became India's first recorded coronavirus case.

State officials had learnt lessons from successfully tackling a 2018 outbreak of the Nipah virus, a rare and dangerous disease. As borders closed last year and migrant workers came home, the state's disaster management team swung into action.

Experts say much of the credit for the system goes to Ms K.K. Shailaja, a 64-year-old former schoolteacher who until last week was Kerala's health minister. Her role in fighting the Nipah virus inspired a character in Virus, a 2019 movie in the Malayalam language.

"She led the fight from the front," said Dr Rijo M. John, a health economist from the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in Kochi. "Testing, tracing and tracking of contacts was very rigorous from the beginning."

Local officials like Ms Shailaja had come under intense pressure.

Last year, Mr Modi imposed one of the world's toughest lockdowns on the entire country, a move that slowed the virus but drove India into recession. This year, he has resisted a nationwide lockdown, leaving local governments to take their own steps.

India's states are also competing against one another for oxygen, medicine and vaccines.

"There has been a tendency to centralise decisions when things seemed under control and to deflect responsibility towards the states when things were not," said political science professor Gilles Verniers of Ashoka University.

To coordinate resources, Kerala officials assembled the war rooms, one for each of the state's 14 districts. In the district of Ernakulam, where Mr Sajeev lives, a team of 60 monitors oxygen supplies, hospital beds and ambulances. Thirty doctors keep tabs on the district's more than 52,000 Covid-19 patients. The war rooms collect data on hospital beds, ventilators and other factors, said Dr V.G. Aneesh, a medical officer in the district.

Dr Athul Joseph Manuel, one of the doctors who designed the war rooms, said triage had been crucial. "In many cities across the world, lack of medical resources was not the primary issue," he said. "It was the uneven distribution of cases that led to many hospitals getting overwhelmed."

Kerala has used gene sequencing since last November to track variants, helping to drive policy decisions, said Dr Vinod Scaria, a scientist at the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi. "It is the only state that has not given up at any point in time," Dr Scaria said.

