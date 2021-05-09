As India reels, poverty is increasing

NEW DELHI • A protracted Covid-19 wave is shrinking incomes and wiping out the savings of India's poorest, posing the risk of a double whammy for Asia's third-largest economy still struggling to recover from last year's pandemic-induced recession.

The government estimates India's gross domestic product shrank 8 per cent in the year ended March, its biggest contraction since 1952. Many economists are cutting their forecasts for the current fiscal year as rising unemployment and dwindling savings dim the chances of double-digit growth.

As new travel restrictions are put in place in some of the nation's biggest economic centres to contain the outbreak, India's poor are likely to bear the brunt again, just as they did last year.

They have yet to recover from the lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late March last year.

As a result of all the turmoil that started last year, income inequality is deepening in India. A study by the Pew Research Centre has shown an estimated 75 million people have slipped into poverty since the pandemic began. The second wave is set to crush some more.

A study by the Azim Premji University in Bangalore showed even more alarming numbers. About 230 million individuals slid below the national daily minimum wage threshold of 375 rupees (S$6.75) during the pandemic, it said.

The so-called informal economy in India employs approximately 411 million workers, according to calculations by professor of economics Jeemol Unni at Ahmedabad University, who relied on surveys by the government's National Statistical Office to arrive at the number.

After meeting daily expenses, they are left with little to pay for healthcare and medicines - a risky situation especially when a pathogen is taking lives and sending thousands to intensive care at overcrowded hospitals running short of beds.

BLOOMBERG