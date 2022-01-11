As famine stalks Afghanistan, West urged to rescue stricken economy

LONDON (REUTERS) - Afghan farmer Abdul Qaher cannot remember a worse drought.

Unable to feed his four children after losing his harvest, he took the drastic decision to sell his possessions and move to the western city of Herat to look for work.

Days later, on Aug 15, the Taliban seized power, triggering an economic meltdown that has tipped millions into poverty and made Afghanistan one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

As the harsh winter sets in, Mr Qaher's family are among nearly nine million Afghans perilously close to famine.

"The children don't have warm clothes and it's becoming very cold. We're afraid they'll get sick," he said.

The Taliban's lightning takeover saw billions of dollars in Afghan assets frozen overseas. International funding, which had supported 75 per cent of government spending, also dried up overnight.

Banks ran short of cash, millions lost work or went unpaid, and the local currency nosedived while prices rocketed.

Hunger and destitution seem "poised to kill more Afghans than all the bombs and bullets of the past two decades", the International Crisis Group (ICG) think-tank said, calling donors' suspension of all but emergency aid "the biggest culprit".

But finding a way to avert catastrophe is complicated by a slew of longstanding sanctions by the United Nations, the United States and others on the Islamist group, which remains a designated terrorist organisation.

In late December, the UN Security Council and the US gave aid agencies a green light to scale up life-saving assistance without fear of breaking sanctions.

But analysts said humanitarian aid was only a sticking plaster - liquidity must be injected into the economy to revive business, trade and livelihoods, and frozen money released to pay for crucial services.

"This money is Afghans' money, and these sanctions are hurting vulnerable people," Mr Qaher told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on a video call from Herat.

He is among 3.5 million Afghans displaced by drought and insecurity. His family share one room in a camp on the outskirts of Herat. There is no water or electricity and the temperature falls below freezing at night.

The 45-year-old farmer regularly treks into Herat to find rubbish to burn so the family can cook rice and potatoes. He and his wife skip meals so their children can eat.