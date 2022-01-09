Army clearing roads to snow-bound Pakistan town after deadly blizzard

ISLAMABAD (AFP) - Pakistan rescuers were working on Sunday (Jan 9) to clear routes to a locked-in hill town sheltering thousands of tourists after 22 people died in vehicles trapped by heavy snow.

The resort town of Murree, around 70km north-east of Islamabad, was inundated with tourists and daytrippers last week after unusually heavy snow turned it into a winter wonderland.

But a blizzard from last Friday (Jan 7) onwards felled trees and blocked narrow roads leading in and out of the town, which clings to steep hills and valleys at an altitude of 2,300m.

"It was not snow, and not even heavy snow, it was unprecedented... with four to five feet (1.2m to 1.5m) in few hours," Mr Tariq Ullah, an administrative official in nearby Nathia Gali, told Agence France-Presse on Sunday.

"(I) never saw such a huge snowstorm in my life. There were strong winds, uprooted trees, avalanches. People around were terrified, each having his or her own account of suffering."

Officials said nearly 100,000 visitors in thousands of vehicles had thronged the town by last Friday, causing an enormous traffic jam even before the blizzard.

They said 22 people died in vehicles trapped in the snow overnight last Friday - either from cold or carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes generated by drivers running engines to keep warm.

They included 10 children - six died alongside their mother and policeman father.

"We are switching on the heater and going to sleep," Dawn newspaper quoted assistant inspector Naveed Iqbal as saying in a final call to his son in the capital.

Early warning

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and upset by the tragedy, but that the unprecedented snowfall and rush of people "caught district admin unprepared".

Several Pakistan newspapers, however, excoriated administrators on Sunday, noting the country's weather bureau warned as early as last Thursday of the approaching blizzard.

"All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain 'Alert' during the forecast period," the National Weather Forecasting Centre said last Thursday, adding that "heavy snowfall" could cause road closures in Murree and elsewhere.

The authorities have promised an investigation.

"Our first priority was rescue, which is ongoing, then relief," Mr Hasaan Khawar, spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, tweeted on Sunday.

"Then a high-level inquiry will be launched and if there is any kind of negligence, then action will be taken against all those involved."