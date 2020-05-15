Anti-Muslim bigotry displayed by some Indians abroad costs them their jobs

NEW DELHI - Some Indians living abroad have lost their jobs in recent weeks for displaying anti-Muslim bigotry on their social media accounts.

Last week in Canada, a man named Ravi Hooda was sacked from his job at a real estate firm and removed from his role at a local school council in Bolton, Ontario.

This was prompted by his crude opposition to a decision by the mayor of Brampton in Ontario to give mosques permission to broadcast the evening call to prayer over speakers every day during Ramadan.

The mayor's move was welcomed as worshippers have been unable to gather at mosques because of pandemic-related restrictions.

Mr Hooda, however, questioned the decision on Twitter, saying: "What's next? Separate lanes for camel & goat riders, allowing slaughter of animals at home in the name of sacrifice, by law requiring all women to cover themselves from head to toe in tents to appease the piece (sic) fools for votes."

The incident was preceded by the sacking of about 10 Indians, including some this month, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait. Their anti-Muslim posts were brought to the attention of their employers by social media users, including some from the Arab world.

This led the country's ambassador to the UAE, Mr Pavan Kapoor, to step in and tweet on Apr 20, warning Indian expatriates in the UAE against indulging in such behaviour.

A day earlier, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also tweeted to say that Covid-19 "does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking".

He added: "Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood."

While the firings have given rise to discussions, they have failed to curtail Islamophobia online in India, said Mr Pratik Sinha, founder of Alt News, a fact-checking website.

Alt News has debunked several videos and images in recent weeks that were maliciously propagated to suggest Muslims were deliberately spreading coronavirus.

Related Story Coronavirus misinformation fuels hatred against India's Muslims

Related Story India charges Muslim leader with culpable homicide for coronavirus surge

"People in India continue to operate along the same lines, he told The Straits Times.

"In India the polity is such that even senior politicians have tweeted out stuff that is hateful or discriminatory in nature. I don't see how the hate being propagated is going to reduce until the politics of the country changes," he added.

Anti-Muslim bigotry saw a surge in India after a Tablighi Jamaat meeting emerged as one of the country's coronavirus hotspots in March. Thousands had attended the gathering of the Muslim missionary movement.

Some media commentaries sought to blame the entire Muslim community for the pandemic in India.

Major social media players in the country have, meanwhile, tried to contain the problem by deleting posts and deactivating accounts for exhibiting hatred.

India has a range of hate speech laws, including Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code that penalises "promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion".

But the law is not a solution, said Mr Sinha. "Like any other piece of legislation, it will be used selectively."

Cases have been filed against several individuals in recent weeks for anti-Muslim bigotry, including a hospital in Uttar Pradesh that asked Muslims last month to prove they were not infected with coronavirus before giving them treatment.

Growing international condemnation of the Islamophobia displayed online by some Indians also seems to have led the government to crack down on such content.

On Apr 28, it asked Twitter to pull down more than 100 objectionable tweets. An analysis of these tweets by The Wire, an Indian news portal, showed about 60 per cent of them "could be described by some as Islamophobic while a smaller chunk could be viewed as Islamist, anti-Hindu and anti-BJP."