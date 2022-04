Sri Lankan protests against the Rajapaksa government's corruption and economic mishandling are now also beginning to condemn the regime's other egregious mistakes.

As protesters bring up issues such as human rights violations and militarisation that were long-buried and ignored during the rule of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, voices of minority groups are emerging slowly, some with relief, and others with some fear or cynicism.