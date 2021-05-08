Another record rise in daily new cases

BENGALURU • India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing total new cases for the week to 1.57 million as the country's vaccination rate fell dramatically due to a lack of supplies and transport woes.

As its deadly second wave continues unabated to take the total caseload to 21.49 million, infections have spread from overcrowded cities to remote rural villages that are home to nearly 70 per cent of the 1.3 billion-strong population.

The country reported a record 414,188 daily new cases yesterday, while deaths from Covid-19 swelled by 3,915, taking total fatalities to 234,083.

Medical experts say the real extent of Covid-19 in India is five to 10 times the official tallies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been widely criticised for not acting sooner to suppress the second wave, after religious festivals and political rallies drew tens of thousands in recent weeks and became "super spreader" events. His government has also been criticised for delays in the vaccination programme, which medical experts say is India's only hope of controlling the second wave. While India is the world's biggest vaccine-maker, it is struggling to produce enough doses to stem infections.

Mr Modi has stressed that Indian states must keep up vaccination rates. Although the country has administered at least 157 million vaccine doses, its rate of inoculation has fallen sharply in recent days.

"After having achieved a rate of around four million a day, we are now down to 2.5 million per day due to vaccine shortages," Dr Amartya Lahiri, an economics professor at the University of British Columbia, was quoted as saying in the Mint newspaper.

"The five million-a-day target is the lower bound of what we have to aim for, since even at that rate, it will take a year for us to get everyone two doses. The situation unfortunately is very grim."

The European Union on Thursday backed a United States proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines in an effort to boost supply and access to vaccines, especially in vulnerable developing countries.

India's healthcare system is crumbling under the weight of Covid-19 patients, with hospitals running out of beds and medical oxygen.

Although northern and western India have borne the brunt of the disease, the share of the five southern states in the country's daily surge in infections rose from 28 per cent to 33 per cent in the first seven days of this month, official data shows.

In the southern city of Chennai, only one in 100 oxygen-supported beds and two in 100 beds in intensive care units were vacant on Thursday, from a vacancy rate of over 20 per cent each two weeks ago, government data shows.

In India's tech capital of Bengaluru, only 23 of the 590 beds in intensive care units were vacant, and only one in 50 beds with a ventilator was vacant, a situation officials say points to an impending crisis.

Several Indian states have imposed various levels of social restrictions to try to stem infections, but the federal government has resisted imposing a national lockdown.

"At times like this, people look for some sign that politicians are listening... what is happening today is a betrayal of hope and a slap in the face of the dream that was a modern progressive India," columnist Vir Sanghvi wrote in the Hindustan Times.

Aid from foreign countries continued to pour in, with consignments from Poland, the Netherlands and Switzerland reaching India yesterday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

