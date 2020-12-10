Anger over forced cremation of virus victims in Sri Lanka

Muslim families in Sri Lanka are refusing to collect the bodies of their relatives who died of Covid-19, in protest against the government enforcing cremations.

A government health officer in the capital Colombo told The Straits Times that in the past 10 days, 19 bodies have been left unclaimed in the city's morgue as Muslim families demand the right to bury their relatives according to Islamic rites.

The Sri Lankan government issued a gazette notification in April mandating cremation as the only method of disposal for all Covid-19-related deaths.

The new rule set off concerns among the country's Muslims, who make up 10 per cent of Sri Lanka's population of 21 million.

When Mr Mohamed's 70-year-old father died in his sleep on Nov 29 in their Colombo home, the 28-year-old ribbon trader said prayers with his mother and rushed his father's body to the hospital. Tests found that the man had died with the coronavirus.

For the past 10 days, as the family has refused to pay for the coffin and cremation, the body has remained in the morgue.

Now in an army-run quarantine centre in the eastern town of Trincomalee, Mr Mohamed, who gave only his first name for fear of reprisal, said: "It pains me to leave my father's body like this, but what can I do? In Islam, we believe that a person goes to hell if not properly buried."

The World Health Organisation's March guidelines say victims of Covid-19 "can be buried or cremated".

But the government's chief epidemiologist Sugath Samaraweera told the media an expert committee had warned them about Sri Lanka's high water table, and that burials could contaminate ground water.

Twelve petitions from civil organisations and Muslim and Catholic families challenged the denial of their religious burial rights in the Supreme Court.

On Dec 1, the court dismissed all the petitions.

A petitioner, 48-year-old shipping manager Fayaz Joonus, said: "Why is Sri Lanka the only country in the world to force us to cremate the dead?"

His father, BHM Joonus, died on April 1, a day after the cremation notification was issued.

When the health authorities found the 73-year-old positive for Covid-19, the family had to buy a coffin for cremation and pay for the expenses.

"It was a painful and sad experience," said Mr Fayaz.

Sri Lanka has seen almost 30,000 Covid-19 cases and 142 have died, including at least 55 Muslims.

The authorities require even those suspected of having died of Covid-19 to be cremated.

Mr Naushad Rafaideen said his father died of chest pain at their Colombo home on May 5, but the hospital insisted he be cremated, calling it a suspected Covid-19 case.

When tests finally showed that his father did not have Covid-19, Mr Naushad filed a petition in court alleging "wrongful cremation".

He said: "But the court threw the case out. Is there no solution for this?"

The United Nations, Sri Lanka's Human Rights Commission and a human rights commission of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have all urged the government to review its burial ban, to no avail.

Since the end of the 30-year-long civil war in 2009, the Muslim minority in Sri Lanka has faced assaults and violence from fundamentalist Sinhalese Buddhist groups that have a growing influence on the government.

"We strongly feel it is part of the Sri Lankan government's institutionalised policy of Islamophobia and racism," said Colombo-based human rights activist Shreen Saroor, who has also filed a petition against forcible cremations.

A government doctor who did not want to be named said there is now "a dilemma", as the rising number of unclaimed bodies in the morgue present a health risk.

"Families are not paying for cremation, and the law doesn't say that the government can pay the expenses. All departments are passing the buck," he said.