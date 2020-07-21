Amid the pandemic, another disease looms in Pakistan

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
8 min ago

A health worker administering polio vaccine drops to a child during a polio vaccination door-to-door campaign in Lahore, Pakistan, yesterday. The South Asian country yesterday resumed its polio vaccination campaign after a four-month pause due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the health authorities predicting a surge in cases of the crippling disease.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 21, 2020, with the headline 'Amid the pandemic, another disease looms in Pakistan'. Print Edition | Subscribe
