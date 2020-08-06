All in the family: The Rajapaksa dynasty

'THE PATRIARCH'

Mahinda Rajapaksa, 74, is the patriarch of the family and served as prime minister in 2004 and then president from 2005 until January 2015.

He was appointed prime minister a second time by his brother Gotabaya in November.

Mahinda is adored by the Sinhala-Buddhist majority for crushing separatist Tamil rebels in May 2009 following a highly controversial military offensive that ended a decades-long civil war.

During his rule, Sri Lanka also moved closer to China, borrowing almost US$7 billion (S$9.6 billion) for infrastructure projects - many of which turned into white elephants mired in corruption.

'THE TERMINATOR'

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 71, was the main lieutenant to Mahinda during his reign, holding the influential post of secretary to the ministry of defence with responsibility for day-to-day control of the armed forces and the police.

Dubbed "The Terminator" by his own family, he is feared by foes for his short temper.

He has faced several corruption allegations, but his court cases have been frozen or withdrawn as he enjoys immunity after winning the presidency last year.

'MR 10 PER CENT'

Basil Rajapaksa, 69, is a political strategist who managed the economy under Mahinda.

He was called "Mr 10 Per Cent" in a BBC interview in reference to commissions that he allegedly took from government contracts.

Subsequent administrations failed to prove any charges that he had siphoned off millions of dollars from state coffers, but he still faces several prosecutions for corruption and unexplained wealth.

As a dual United States-Sri Lankan citizen, he was prohibited from standing for elected office but is currently a senior adviser to the government.

'THE BODYGUARD'

Chamal Rajapaksa, 77, was Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament when brother Mahinda was president and is also a former minister of shipping and aviation.

Formerly a police officer, he once served as a personal bodyguard to Mrs Sirimavo Bandaranaike, the world's first female prime minister.

He is expected to continue to serve in the Prime Minister's Cabinet in the new government to be formed after the polls.

THE SCION

Namal Rajapaksa, 34, a lawyer, is the scion of the family dynasty and the eldest son of Mahinda.

He entered Parliament in 2010 aged just 24.

During his father's decade in power, Namal was highly influential although he did not hold any portfolio.

He has been accused of money laundering and other corruption charges, for which he still faces trial.

He is expected to play a key role in the new administration, and observers say Mahinda is grooming him to become a future president.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE