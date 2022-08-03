Militant leader killed in US strike in Kabul

An American drone strike has killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri (right) in the Afghan capital Kabul, United States officials said on Monday.

The drone struck Zawahiri with two Hellfire missiles while he was on the balcony of the house he was living in, just after 6am (Kabul time) on Sunday.

Zawahiri's wife and family, who were also in the building, were not injured in the attack.

The anti-terror operation could mitigate the negative impact of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan last August.

But the presence of Zawahiri in Kabul indicates that the Taliban still has ties with Al-Qaeda despite an assurance it gave under the February 2020 Doha Agreement inked with the US, which paved the way for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Analysts say Zawahiri's likely successor is Saif al-Adel, who is said to be in Iran.