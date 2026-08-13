Straitstimes.com header logo

Air India expands drug testing to all pilots after captain tests positive for marijuana

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Pilots at budget subsidiary Air India Express will also be tested.

Pilots at budget subsidiary Air India Express will also be tested.

PHOTO: REUTERS

NEW DELHI - Air India will begin mandatory substance testing for all pilots on Aug 13, expanding checks beyond regulatory requirements, days after a pilot involved in a serious mid-air incident tested positive for marijuana, according to an internal memo.

The tests will screen for substances and medications prohibited under aviation regulations and will be conducted alongside training sessions at the airline’s Gurugram academy, after flights at briefing centres and offices, or at locations designated by pilots’ home bases.

Pilots at budget subsidiary Air India Express will also be tested.

Air India did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. Existing rules require airlines to randomly test at least 10 per cent of their flight crew for psychoactive substances each year.

“We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further,” Air India said in the memo, adding that the initiative was intended to uphold safety standards and provide reassurance to passengers and other stakeholders.

The move comes as the authorities investigate an Aug 4 incident involving an Air India Airbus A320neo flying from Phuket to Delhi that suddenly lost about 91m of altitude during cruise. The flight’s captain tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test, according to a source familiar with the matter. REUTERS

More on this topic
Air India pilot tests positive for marijuana after mid-air plunge
KL airport security overhaul under way after drug seizure surge; 13 drug mules arrested
See more on

India

Airlines

Drug offences

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.