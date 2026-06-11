Air India crash report delayed due to unfinished engine examination, Bloomberg News reports

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Mexico City - Investigators will miss the one-year deadline on June 12 to explain why an Air India jet crashed because an examination of the Boeing 787 plane’s engines in the United States still needs to be completed, Bloomberg News reported on June 11.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will likely issue a status report this week focused on the reasons behind the delay, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Air India 787 headed to London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people in the world’s deadliest air disaster in a decade.

A final report is expected within three months, by when studies of the GE Aerospace engines should be concluded, Bloomberg News said. It added that the examination was occurring in the US because there were only a few places globally that had the necessary tools and could dismantle engines properly.

Reuters first reported in May that Indian officials investigating the crash were preparing an ​interim report rather than a final one ahead of the first anniversary because the investigation was deemed complex and time-consuming.

Under international rules, a final report is due within a year of an accident but sometimes investigations take longer, so if that is ​not completed, an interim statement should be issued on each anniversary.

The AAIB, India’s Aviation Ministry, Air India, the US National Transportation Safety Board, Boeing and GE Aerospace did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

A preliminary report released in 2025 showed the 787’s engine fuel control switches moved almost simultaneously from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’, starving both engines of fuel shortly after the flight took off.

A cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots supported the view that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane’s engines, according to US officials’ ​early assessment reported by Reuters in 2025 . The AAIB said at the time it was “too early to reach any definite conclusions”.

The crash hit Air India at a sensitive stage of its post-privatisation turnaround, which has been slowed by supply-chain snags, the Iran war and an airspace ban imposed by Pakistan on Indian carriers.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Singapore Airlines owns a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, which reported a record US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) loss for the last financial year and has been under scrutiny since the crash. REUTERS