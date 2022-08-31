Aid efforts gather pace as a third of Pakistan is submerged under water

SUKKUR • Aid efforts were ramped up across flooded Pakistan yesterday to help tens of millions of people affected by relentless monsoon rains that have submerged a third of the country and claimed more than 1,100 lives.

At least 498,000 people are currently in temporary shelters after waters either engulfed or damaged over a million homes, 3,500km of roads and 162 bridges, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority.

The rains that began in June have unleashed the worst flooding in more than a decade.

The authorities and charities are struggling to accelerate aid delivery to more than 33 million people, a challenging task in areas cut off because roads and bridges have been washed away.

"For God's sake help us out," said Mr Qadir, 35, who was camped out with his extended family on a road near the southern city of Sukkur.

"We walked along the road for three days to reach here. There's nothing left back at home."

In the country's south and west, many Pakistanis have crammed onto elevated highways and railroad tracks to escape the floods.

Pakistan receives heavy - often destructive - rains during its annual monsoon season, which are crucial for agriculture and water supplies. But such downpours have not been seen for three decades.

Pakistani officials have blamed climate change, which is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather globally.

"To see the devastation on the ground is really mind-boggling," said Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman. "When we send in water pumps, they say, 'Where do we pump the water?' It's all one big ocean, there's no dry land to pump the water out."

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan needs more than US$10 billion (S$14 billion) to repair and rebuild damaged infrastructure.

The Indus River, which runs the length of the South Asian nation, is threatening to burst its banks as torrents of water rush downstream from its tributaries in the north.

Pakistan as a whole has been deluged with twice the usual monsoon rainfall, the meteorological office said, but Balochistan and Sindh provinces have seen more than four times the average of the last three decades.

Appealing for international help, the government has declared an emergency. Seven military aircraft carrying relief supplies have arrived from Turkey, three from the United Arab Emirates, two from China, the army said in a statement. The United Nations has announced it will launch a US$160 million emergency aid appeal.

The floods have also sent food prices skyrocketing. Onions and tomatoes - common ingredients in most Pakistani meals - have been affected the most. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the price of onions had shot up by more than five times, and that the government was trying to quickly implement policies to stabilise food prices - including importing from arch-rival India.

The International Monetary Fund board approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's bailout programme, allowing for a release of over US$1.1 billion to Pakistan, the fund and the government said on Monday. The funds will be a lifeline for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Red Cross has launched a public fund-raising appeal from Aug 29 to Nov 30 to support the relief and recovery operations.

To donate, go to Redcross.sg/PakistanFloodsResponse

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG